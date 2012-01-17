MOSCOW Jan 17 Evraz, Russia's largest steel producer, said on Tuesday that crude steel production rose by 3 percent year-on-year in 2011, mainly due to increased output at its Czech plant.

Total full year output was 16.8 million tonnes, up from 16.3 million tonnes in 2010.

In the fourth quarter, total crude steel output was 4.1 million tonnes, up from 4.0 million tonnes in the third quarter.

Full year coking coal output dropped by 16 percent from 2010 to 6.3 million tonnes.

In the fourth quarter, coking coal output rose by 19 percent from the third quarter to 1.47 million tonnes. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)