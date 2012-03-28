MOSCOW, March 28 Evraz, Russia's largest steelmaker, said on Wednesday that the outlook for the global steel industry will remain challenging this year after its 2011 net profit missed market expectations by 31 percent.

"In the near-term, the outlook for the global steel industry is likely to continue to be challenging in 2012," Chief Executive Alexander Frolov said in a statement.

"Our current expectation is for a modest overall rise in steel consumption, driven by demand from the emerging markets."

The company, part-owned by tycoon Roman Abramovich, posted 2011 net profit of $453 million, below the $661 million Reuters poll forecast and down 4 percent from 2010.

Full-year earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $2.90 billion, slightly below the $2.92 billion forecast and up 23 percent from 2010.

Revenue in the period reached $16.40 billion, ahead of the $16.16 billion forecast and up 22 percent year-on-year.

The company reported in January that its 2011 crude steel output rose 3 percent to 16.8 million tonnes.

It expects volumes of finished steel products to increase slightly this year. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers, Editing by Douglas Busvine)