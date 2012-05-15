MOSCOW May 15 Evraz, Russia's largest steelmaker, said on Tuesday that its first quarter revenues were roughly flat compared to the year-earlier period as prices and volumes were little changed.

A year ago, Evraz reported first quarter sales of $3.89 billion.

It also said its financial performance was broadly in line with its fourth quarter 2011 result, though it did not provide any specific figures.

The company, which joined the FTSE 100 index last year, said total debt was $7.38 billion as of March 31, compared to $7.25 billion at the end of last year. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Melissa Akin)