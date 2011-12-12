LONDON Dec 12 Russian steelmaker Evraz , part-owned by tycoon Roman Abramovich, said on Monday it had slowed sales efforts in December in the hope of a price recovery early next year.

"We decided to slow down a little bit because we thought it could be good for us to be more opportunistic, and see if the market will correct into the first quarter of next year," Chief Executive Alexander Frolov said in a briefing after the steelmaker's official listing ceremony at the London Stock Exchange.

Frolov said the steelmaker saw a difficult market but "not a disaster", with its order book still at around 2.5 months. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by David Jones.)