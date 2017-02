MOSCOW May 17 Evraz, Russia's largest steel producer, said on Thursday that it will been included in the MSCI UK index as of the close of trade on May 31.

The firm, part-owned by billionaire Roman Abramovich, raised its profile among investors last year when it jointed the FTSE 100.

The MSCI UK index is a constituent of the MSCI Global Standard Indices. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers)