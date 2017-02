MOSCOW Dec 19 Shares in Russia's Evraz and Polymetal fell at the market opening on Monday on the first trading day since their inclusion into the prestigious FTSE 100 index.

Shares in Evraz fell by 0.95 percent by 0806 GMT, while Polymetal lost 1.44 percent -- both slightly underperforming a broad market that was down 0.37 percent. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)