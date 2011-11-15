(Adds RIC)

* Q3 adjusted EBITDA $772 mln

* Q4 EBITDA guidance $500-$600 mln

* Information insufficient to constitute interim report

Nov 15 Russian steelmaker Evraz, which started trading on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange this month, said on Tuesday that the volatile global economy is impacting its business and forecast lower fourth-quarter core earnings.

The company, part-owned by tycoon Roman Abramovich, forecast fourth-quarter EBITDA in the range of $500 million to $600 million but gave no indication what its previous guidance was.

Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA -- profit before depreciation, depletion and amortisation, impairment of assets, disposals and foreign exchange operations -- was $772 million and revenue was $4.2 billion, the company said in a statement.

Evraz said in a regulatory news release that the results did not "contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial statement" under international accounting standards.

The statement did not give any comparative figures. Evraz was not immediately available for comment.

Evraz follows others in the $500 billion global steel industry that have warned of uncertainty and tough times ahead, with several European firms including giant ArcelorMittal , the world's largest steelmaker, cutting output.

Arcelor said earlier this month that customers were increasingly cautious and warned of a downside risk to steel shipments in the last quarter.

Tata Steel, which owns Anglo-Dutch steelmaker Corus, last week also warned of tough conditions for the next few quarters due to volatility in raw material prices and weak demand in Europe, where the construction sector has been a cause for concern.

