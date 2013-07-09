UPDATE 2-Shares in GKN, Meggitt jump on aerospace, defence outlook
* GKN says will outperform both civil aerospace and auto markets
LONDON, July 9 EVRAZ plc : * Stmt re. press speculation re. Evraz highveld * Evraz Highveld Steel and Vanadium and Arkein International have signed an
agreement to establish a JV * JV has been set up to perform feasibility studies around the possible
extraction of titanium from the waste steel slag * Evraz Highveld will initially own a 20 pct share in the joint venture * Entry into JV will not affect negotiations for the sale of Evraz Highveld,
expected to be completed by the end of Q3 * Source text for Eikon:
* GKN says will outperform both civil aerospace and auto markets
LONDON, Feb 28 European equities steadied on Tuesday, with a rally in shares of companies such as GKN and Meggitt following their encouraging results offset by weaker miners.
Feb 28 British bank Virgin Money would look at buying assets from up-for-sale Co-operative Bank , its head said on Tuesday, after the group reported operating profit rose by a third last year.