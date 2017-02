MOSCOW Oct 17 Russian steelmaker Evraz HK1q.L said on Monday its crude steel output rose by 4 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of this year to 4.02 million tonnes from 3.87 million due to higher production in North America and Ukraine.

But crude steel output decreased by 5 percent in July-September from the previous quarter due to lower output in Russia, the Czech Republic and South Africa, it said in a statement. (Reporting By Aleksandras Budrys, editing by Maria Kiselyova)