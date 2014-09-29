(Adds details, context)
MOSCOW, Sept 29 Evraz North America, the U.S.
unit of Russian steelmaker Evraz, wants to raise about
$400 million from an initial public offering (IPO) of between 25
percent and 35 percent of its shares, two banking sources in
Moscow said on Monday.
Evraz North America, which makes steel products for rail,
energy, and industrial markets, is a unit of Russia's Evraz
which has not been targeted by U.S. sanctions over the Ukraine
crisis which stop companies raising capital on Western markets.
The unit issued a filing with U.S. regulators on Friday that
gave few details of the IPO. It did not set a time frame or give
the an indication of the expected price.
One source told Reuters the unit's shares would most likely
be offered by the end of this year, while the second source said
the deal could be completed in early 2015.
Evraz is Russia's largest steelmaker with a net debt of $6.1
billion. Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich holds a
stake in it.
(Reporting by Olga Popova; Additional reporting by Svetlana
Burmistrova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Elizabeth
Piper and Timothy Heritage)