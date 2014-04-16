April 16 Evraz Highveld Steel and Vanadium Ltd -

* Appoints Jan Valenta, currently executive director of board, as chief executive officer of company

* Valenta's appointment with effect from 15 April 2014

* Valenta will succeed Mr Michael Dennis Garcia, who has resigned as executive director from board and chief executive officer of company

* Announces appointment of Olga Luzik as a director of board and as financial director of company with effect from 15 April 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: