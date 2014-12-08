Dec 8 Evry ASA :

* Evry : recommended cash offer by funds advised by Apax to acquire 100 pct of the shares of Evry

* Says voluntary offer for all outstanding shares of 16.00 Norwegian crowns per share

* Says offer price represents a premium of 53 pct to volume weighted average share price for six month period up to Evry's strategic process announcement on August 27, 2014

* Says shareholders representing about 73.85 pct of shares have undertaken to accept offer

* Says board of directors of Evry has unanimously decided to recommend company's shareholders to accept offer

* Says upon offeror (Lyngen Bidco AS) completing offer, it will proceed with a mandatory offer for remaining shares in evry

* Says Lyngen Bidco AS (the "offeror") will seek to have Evry shares delisted from Oslo Børs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)