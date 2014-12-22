Dec 22 Evry ASA :

* Entered into agreement to provide payment services to Sparebanken Sør, Sparebanken Sogn Og Fjordane, Helgeland Sparebank and Gjensidige Bank

* Contract runs for a period of five years and represents total contract value of NOK 1.2 billion ($163.18 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.3539 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)