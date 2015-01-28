Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 28 EVRY ASA :
* Said on Tuesday Lyngen Bidco AS (the offeror) extended offer period to acquire all shares in EVRY ASA
* Says the offeror which is indirectly controlled by private equity funds advised by Apax Partners LLP, extended the offer period by one week to Feb. 4 at 09:00 CET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order