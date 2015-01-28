Jan 28 EVRY ASA :

* Said on Tuesday Lyngen Bidco AS (the offeror) extended offer period to acquire all shares in EVRY ASA

* Says the offeror which is indirectly controlled by private equity funds advised by Apax Partners LLP, extended the offer period by one week to Feb. 4 at 09:00 CET