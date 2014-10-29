Oct 29 Evry ASA

* Says enters into new agreements with Skatteetaten (Norwegian Tax Administration)

* Says agreements for UNIX and Backup have estimated value of 25 million Norwegian crowns and 15 million crowns respectively

* Says agreements were signed in October 2014 for a period of up to four years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)