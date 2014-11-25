Nov 25 Evry ASA :

* Says EVRY One, part of EVRY, has signed a new framework agreement with Bufab

* Says objective is, within the agreement, to introduce a common ERP system for the entire Bufab group comprising about 500 users Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)