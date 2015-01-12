Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 12 EVRY ASA :
* Has signed new multi-year contracts with Malmö högskola(Malmö University) and Riksantikvarieämbetet (The Swedish National Heritage Board)
* Says order value of contracts is a total of about 6.5 million Swedish crowns ($807,594) over a three-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0486 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order