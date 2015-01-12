Jan 12 EVRY ASA :

* Has signed new multi-year contracts with Malmö högskola(Malmö University) and Riksantikvarieämbetet (The Swedish National Heritage Board)

* Says order value of contracts is a total of about 6.5 million Swedish crowns ($807,594) over a three-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0486 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)