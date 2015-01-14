Jan 14 Evry ASA :

* eHälsomyndigheten (The Swedish eHealth Agency) chooses Evry for the overall solution within IT operations

* Estimated initial order value is about 69 million Swedish crowns ($8.54 million)

* The new agreement runs for four years with option to extend it for a further four years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0797 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)