Jan 21 Evry ASA :

* Says independent advisor, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB), deems the offer made by Lyngen Bitco AS to be fair from a financial point of view

* Says SEB bases decision on the fact that offer falls within the range of applied valuation methods and represents a significant liquidity event for all shareholders