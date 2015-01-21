Jan 21 Evry ASA :

* Says Läkemedelsverket (Medical Products Agency) chooses EVRY for new personnel system (HR-system Primula)

* Says order value is over 4 million Swedish crowns ($490,000)

* Says agreement is valid to and including the year 2019, with possibility of extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1725 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)