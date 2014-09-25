Sept 25 Evry Asa

* Says Hjärt-Lungfonden (Heart-Lung Foundation) selects EVRY and IT as a service

* Says has signed a new multi-year agreement with Hjärt-Lungfonden

* Says the contract is initially for three years with possible extension of two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)