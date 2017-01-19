OSLO Jan 19 Private equity firm Apax Partners plans to gradually cut its stake in Norwegian technology firm Evry ASA through an initial public offering, daily Finansavisen reported on Thursday, quoting unnamed sources.

The IPO could value Evry at up to 16 billion crowns ($1.88 billion), almost five times the 3.4 billion crowns Apax paid for the firm in 2015, the paper added.

($1 = 8.4920 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)