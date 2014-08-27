Aug 27 Evry ASA : * Evry considers strategic opportunities * Says the board has decided to initiate a structured process to explore

various strategic opportunities, including a sale of the company * Says no certainty that the process will result in any transaction * Says Norway Post and Telenor, which in total own 70.2% of Evry's shares,

support this process * The Board has selected ABG Sundal Collier as its financial adviser for this process