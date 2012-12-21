BRUSSELS Dec 21 Belgium's EVS Broadcast Equipment said on Friday it had secured a major contract worth about 4 million euros ($5.3 million) in the Asia Pacific region.

EVS said the contract was signed with a leading facility company focusing mainly on sports and related to an upgrade to the XT3 platform. Most of the deal would be delivered in the first half of 2013 and the remainder in early 2014. ($1 = 0.7590 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)