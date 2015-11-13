BRUSSELS Nov 13 Belgian broadcast equipment maker EVS on Friday increased its revenue guidance for 2015, adding it would also have lower operational costs than previously expected.

The group said it now expected revenue growth of between 110 and 115 million euros ($118.60 - $123.99 million) with operational costs growing by low single digits.

In August, it had forecast revenue between 100 and 115 million euros, with double digit growth of operational expenses compared to last year.

The group said that while the business remained competitive it lowered operational expenses with better cost control as well as postponed and reduced investments. ($1 = 0.9275 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Himani Sarkar)