BRUSSELS Oct 26 Belgium's EVS Broadcast Equipment said late on Tuesday that it had secured an order worth more than 10 million euros ($13.9 million) to supply Russian outdoor broadcast company Panorama, its largest deal ever.

EVS, which makes digital equipment and software for cinemas and television broadcasters, said it would supply production servers and content management and storage systems for 12 outside broadcast units.

EVS will also train more than 1,500 operators in Russia.

EVS said the first two tranches of the deal, worth more than 6 million euros, would be delivered this year. A third and final tranche would be due in 2012.

Panorama is a broadcast facility company created by Channel One, VGTRK, NTV and RIA News. Its outside broadcast units are likely to be heavily used for the Winter Olympics in Sochi in 2014 and the World Cup in 2018, which Russia is hosting. ($1 = 0.719 Euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)