BRUSSELS, SEPT 29 - Belgian broadcast equipment maker EVS's chief executive and co-founder Pierre L'Hoest is leaving the company following a management shake-up.

"EVS has experienced a rapid growth and significant success in new market segments, which has doubled the workforce in the last 3 years, ... it is this impressive growth and prospects for the coming years that required a new system of governance," it said in a statement issued late on Thursday.

The company has been expanding from its traditional area of broadcasting software, which does well during major sporting events, into television studio production.

The company, which L'Hoest co-founded in 1994, said it hoped to announce a new management structure in early 2012.

No-one at EVS was immediately available to comment further on the management change. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Will Waterman)