BRUSSELS Nov 15 EVS Broadcast Equipment SA gave a slightly more bullish outlook on Thursday despite an expected slowdown in the fourth quarter.

The company, which supplied broadcast services to the Olympic Games and the Euro 2012 soccer championships, said operating profit should grow by more than 40 percent this year, with the growth of operating expenses slightly above 13 percent.

It had previously forecast levels of about 40 percent and 13-16 percent respectively.

The company's third-quarter results were broadly in line with market expectations.