June 20 EVS Broadcast Equipment SA :

* Renewal of authorization relating to authorized capital (required majority of 75 pct): 32.4 pct of votes in favor; proposition is not approved

* Renewal of authorization relating to buyback of shares (required majority of 80 pct): 58.4 pct of votes in favor; proposition is not approved

* Today held a postponed extraordinary general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: