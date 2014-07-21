July 21 Evs Broadcast Equipment SA

* Today announced that it has reached an agreement to sell its 41.3% stake in dcinex to ymagis sa

* Evs will now fully focus on its four core market strategy in broadcast sector.

* Ymagis will acquire upon closing all shares and warrants (" droits de souscription ") issued by dcinex

* Signature of final documentation and execution of transaction (by contribution in kind) should take place in coming weeks

* Evs will receive at closing eur 2.1 million in cash

* Under agreement, evs will receive at closing 288,851 new ymagis shares

* Under agreement, evs will receive at closing eur 6.4 million in ymagis bonds, which have a maximum maturity of 5 years.

* In addition, dcinex will reimburse currently existing shareholders' loans