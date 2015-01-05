Jan 5 EVS Broadcast Equipment SA

* EVS Broadcast Equipment acquires 100 pct of SVS GmbH

* Today announced that it has acquired remaining 75 pct it did not own in Scalable Video System GmbH (SVS)

* Since May 2013, EVS owns 25 pct of SVS, an research and development company based in Weiterstadt (Germany) developing it-based vision mixers

* EVS has acquired remaining 75 pct it did not own for an amount of eur 1.0 million paid in cash, and a possible future earn out based on performance over 2015-2020 period

* Transaction is subject to post-completion adjustments

* EVS also acquires remaining 5 pct it did not own in DYVI Live SA for a global amount of eur 0.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: