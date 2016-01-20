BERLIN Jan 20 EWE, Germany's fifth-largest utility by sales, has hundreds of millions of euros in its war chest for potential takeovers, its new chief executive said, boosted by the sale of its stake in gas firm VNG late last year.

"We are currently studying options in our energy business," said Matthias Brueckmann, EWE's CEO since October, adding the company was also looking outside its core region in the northwestern part of Germany. ($1 = 0.9167 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Vera Eckert and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Arno Schuetze)