* Has hundreds of millions of euros for takeovers - CEO

* No break-up plans like E.ON, RWE - CEO

* Reviewing business units, could sell small stakes - CEO (Adds CEO comments)

By Christoph Steitz, Vera Eckert and Tom Käckenhoff

BERLIN, Jan 20 EWE, Germany's fifth-largest utility by sales, has hundreds of millions of euros for potential takeovers, its new chief executive said, boosted by the sale of its stake in gas firm VNG late last year.

"We are currently studying options in our energy business," said Matthias Brueckmann, CEO since October, adding the firm was also looking outside its core region in northwestern Germany.

EWE, which in October agreed to sell its stake in VNG to larger peer EnBW in a deal worth 1.43 billion euros ($1.56 billion), said it was looking at wind energy projects in Turkey, where it has been in the gas supply market since 2007.

The group last month announced plans to form a joint venture with German wind turbine maker Enercon, which also has a rotor factory in Turkey, and Brueckmann said EWE planned to give detailed information regarding the project's investments and strategy within the next six months.

EWE is currently putting together a restructuring plan to be presented to its supervisory board in April, but Brueckmann said a break-up similar to those being undertaken by rivals E.ON and RWE was not on the cards.

"The areas E.ON and RWE are focusing on now are those where we already operate," Brueckmann said, referring to power and gas networks as well as retail operations where utilities hope to find growth after a crisis in conventional power generation.

Majority-owned by local authorities, EWE posted a 15-percent decline in operating profit to 425 million euros in 2014, while sales fell to 8.1 billion from 8.9 billion.

The group's infrastructure division, which includes its gas and power networks, was the only growing business in 2014, with sales up 1.9 percent to 2.77 billion euros.

Brueckmann said the company was reviewing all subsidiaries with the aim of reducing their number - 250 - possibly by either merging them or selling out of smaller shareholdings.

Large assets, such as Bremen city utility swb as well as IT service group BTC, would not be affected, he said.

($1 = 0.9167 euros)