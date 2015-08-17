OSLO Aug 17 U.S. agribusiness firm Cargill Inc
said on Monday it will buy Norwegian fish feed maker
Ewos in a deal worth 1.35 billion euros ($1.50 billion),
allowing private equity firms Altor and Bain Capital to cash in
after two years' ownership.
The deal is Minneapolis-based Cargill's second acquisition
within aquaculture in as many months following its purchase of a
shrimp feed facility in Ecuador.
"The acquisition (of Ewos) ... will make Cargill's animal
nutrition business a leading player in the growing salmon feed
industry, one of the most advanced and professionally managed
segments in global aquaculture," the firm said.
Sweden's Altor and U.S. based Bain's European branch paid
6.5 billion Norwegian crowns for Ewos in 2013, at the time
corresponding to $1.08 billion.
"With access to Cargill's unique animal nutrition competence
and resources, we will be better able to serve customers. This
is a natural next step," Ewos Chief Executive Einar Wathne said
in a separate statement.
Closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory
requirements and approvals.
($1 = 0.9007 euros)
