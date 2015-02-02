Feb 2 Exact Holding NV :

* Reports total revenues in Q4 up 6.0 pct to 50.9 million euros ($57.52 million); on an operational basis up 3.5 pct

* Net income goes up 17.4 pct to 37.4 million euros in 2014

* Full year revenue goes up 4.0 pct to 188.1 million euros

* No final dividend is proposed for 2014