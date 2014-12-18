Dec 17 Tech-focused private equity firm Spectrum
Equity is acquiring control of ExactBid, a private company that
makes software for the commercial real estate sector, according
to sources close to the matter.
More than 30 percent of U.S. real estate appraisals are done
through software owned by ExactBid called RIMS, which counts
hundreds of banks as paying customers, according to its website.
The size of Spectrum Equity's investment could not be
learned. The firm generally invests in the range of $25 million
to $100 million.
The sources did not want to be named because the matter is
not yet public. The deal is expected to be announced on
Thursday, one of the sources said.
Spectrum Equity has invested in real estate technology
before with Mortgagebot, a web-based mortgage technology company
that was sold to Canada's Davis + Henderson in 2011 for
$231.8 million.
The firm raised $1 billion for its seventh fund in July,
raising $5.7 billion to date, and focuses on investments in
information, digital media, software and Internet companies. In
November, it invested in Prezi, a cloud-based competitor to
Microsoft's PowerPoint, while it also has investments in
Ancestry.com, online survey maker SurveyMonkey and GrubHub Inc
, the online food ordering website that went public in
April.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)