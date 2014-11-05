Nov 5 Exact Holding NV :

* Total revenues (excluding Longview and Lohn), up 5.7 pct to 46.2 million euros in Q3

* EBITDA up 8.0 pct to 9.8 million euros in Q3

* Full year EBITDA guidance set at 41 to 44 million euros

* Expects to grow total revenues over time with 4 - 7 pct per annum