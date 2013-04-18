* Pre-cancer detection rate of 42 pct below market
expectations
* Shares fall 28 pct premarket
April 18 Exact Sciences Corp said its
molecular screening test for colorectal cancer met a late-stage
trial goal of detecting the disease in more patients than other
commonly used tests, but shares fell 28 percent as the results
were not as robust as some were expecting.
Exact's test, which identifies abnormal DNA in cells shed in
a patient's stool, detected 92 percent of colorectal cancers and
42 percent of pre-cancerous polyps in a large late-stage study.
"Pre-cancerous sensitivity, which was the key metric
investors were looking at, was well below expectations," Wedbush
Securities analyst Zarak Khurshid said, adding that "lower
pre-cancer sensitivity may limit the eventual addressable
opportunity for the test."
Khurshid was expecting a 55 percent detection rate for
pre-cancerous polyps.
Exact's non-invasive test was developed to be a more
accurate alternative to currently available non-invasive
screenings.
The study compared the performance of its Cologuard test to
colonoscopy and fecal immunochemical testing that looks for
blood in a stool sample.
While a colonoscopy is considered the most accurate method
of detecting colon cancer and polyps, many people avoid the
recommended test as it involves inserting a flexible tube into
the colon.
The trial was conducted on 10,000 patients between the ages
of 50 and 84 years, who were at average risk for colorectal
cancer.
Madison, Wisconsin-based Exact Sciences plans to submit the
study data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as part of
its approval application.
Colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed
cancer in the United States, responsible for about 50,000 deaths
a year.
The company's shares were down 28 percent to $7.16 before
the bell. They closed at $9.97 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.