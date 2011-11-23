* JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, Stifel lead underwriters

* Had filed for IPO in 2007 (Follows Alerts)

Nov 23 Marketing company ExactTarget Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of common stock, reviving IPO plans that had been put on hold earlier.

The Indianapolis, Indiana-based company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank Securities and Stifel Nicolaus Weisel were lead underwriters to the offering.

ExactTarget sells email, SMS and online marketing software that allows companies to create and track marketing communications.

The company had filed for an IPO of up to $86.25 million in 2007. It withdrew the offering in May 2009 citing "continued weakness and uncertainty in the equity and credit markets".

The latest filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

Reuters had reported in September that the company had hired J.P.Morgan and Deutsche Bank for a second IPO attempt.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)