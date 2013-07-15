TEL AVIV, July 15 Exalenz Bioscience,
a developer of diagnostic systems that use a patient's breath to
detect gastrointestinal and liver conditions, launched BreathID
Hp, a next generation device in the company's BreathID product
line.
U.S.-Israeli Exalenz said on Monday BreathID Hp offers a
specific, non-invasive test for H. pylori.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, approximately
two thirds of the world's population is infected with H. pylori,
which is often undiagnosed and untreated. It is the leading
cause of peptic ulcers and is known to increase the risk of
gastric cancer.
Exalenz also said it has formed in the United States a new
direct sales and clinical support organisation, designed to
better address customer needs.
BreathID Hp is a compact system that can fit on a small
table or countertop and is compatible with electronic medical
records (EMR).
The test takes 10-15 minutes to complete and deliver
results, enabling the physician to immediately prescribe
treatment if necessary. The system can also be used to test if
the H. pylori bacteria has been eradicated.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)