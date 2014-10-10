Oct 10Examobile SA :

* Said on Thursday total number of unique installations of company's applications on mobile devices, by Sept. 30 reached the level of 10.8 million

* Said in Q3 number of unique installations of company's applications was 2.4 million

* Said at the end of Q3 total number of advertisements display in company's applications exceeded 210 million what represents a 150 pct increase year on year

