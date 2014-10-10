Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 10Examobile SA :
* Said on Thursday total number of unique installations of company's applications on mobile devices, by Sept. 30 reached the level of 10.8 million
* Said in Q3 number of unique installations of company's applications was 2.4 million
* Said at the end of Q3 total number of advertisements display in company's applications exceeded 210 million what represents a 150 pct increase year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)