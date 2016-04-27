April 27 ExamWorks Group Inc, a provider of medical examination services for insurers, legal firms and government agencies, said on Wednesday it had agreed to be bought by private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners in a deal valued at about $2.2 billion.

The offer price of $35.05 per share is a premium of 4.4 percent to the closing price of the company's stock on Tuesday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)