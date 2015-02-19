(Corrects 3rd bullet to say company reported earnings of $0.09 per share in Q4, not loss of $0.04 per share) Feb 18 ExamWorks Group Inc : * Reports fourth quarter 2014 financial results; revenues of $202.1 million; adjusted EBITDA of $33.5 million; announces completion of acquisition; announces national account win; provides 2015 guidance * Q4 revenue $202.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $194.9 million * Q4 earnings per share $0.09 * Sees full year 2015 adjusted EBITDA margin between 17% and 18% of reported revenues * Sees first quarter 2015 constant currency revenues between $198 million and $204 million * Says full year 2015 constant currency reported revenues are expected to increase between 8% and 10% * Sees first quarter 2015 reported adjusted EBITDA margin between 16% and 17% of reported revenues * FY 2015 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $844.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S