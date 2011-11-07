(Follows alerts)

* Says CEO Pete Rodriguez resigned for personal reasons

* Names chairman of the board as interim CEO

Nov 7 Chipmaker Exar Corp said its Chief Executive Pete Rodriguez has resigned for personal reasons and named Richard Leza, chairman of the board, as his interim replacement.

Rodriguez, 49, has been the CEO of Exar, whose chips are used mainly by the telecom and networking equipment industry, since April 2008.

The board will immediately start a search for a permanent successor for Rodriguez, the company said in a statement.

Exar shares closed at $5.96 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)