BRIEF-Parker-Hannifin plans to offer up to $2.5 bln of senior notes in private transactions
* On February 8, 2017, co announced that it planned to offer up to $2.5 billion of senior notes in private transactions- SEC filing
* Says CEO Pete Rodriguez resigned for personal reasons
* Names chairman of the board as interim CEO
Nov 7 Chipmaker Exar Corp said its Chief Executive Pete Rodriguez has resigned for personal reasons and named Richard Leza, chairman of the board, as his interim replacement.
Rodriguez, 49, has been the CEO of Exar, whose chips are used mainly by the telecom and networking equipment industry, since April 2008.
The board will immediately start a search for a permanent successor for Rodriguez, the company said in a statement.
Exar shares closed at $5.96 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
* Radware announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S