Dec 5 exceet Group SE :

* Acquires M2M specialist LUCOM

* Is acquiring 100 pct of shares in LUCOM GmbH Elektrokomponenten & Systeme

* LUCOM generates sales of about 4 million euros per year

* LUCOM will act as an integral component of exceet Secure Solutions business unit