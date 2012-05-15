* Plant could be ready by 2017
* Export capacity of 0.4-0.5 bcfd
* Latest in a string of U.S. export proposals
* Politicians mull whether to allow more exports
By Edward McAllister
NEW YORK, May 15 Excelerate Energy, the U.S.
liquefied natural gas company founded by Oklahoma billionaire
George Kaiser, said on Tu esday it will develop the country's
first floating LNG export plant off the Gulf Coast, joining a
queue of projects awaiting government approval to ship out
surplus gas.
The Lavaca Bay LNG project off Texas, expected to start
exporting by 2017, would initially have the capacity to ship 3
million to 4 million tonnes per year (mtpa) of LNG, Excelerate
said in a statement. It could be expanded to 8 mtpa, or about 1
percent of daily U.S. supply.
The relatively small size of the floating liquefaction
project compared to an onshore site could speed up construction,
which is expected to take just 44 months, according to
Excelerate. Most LNG projects take at least four years to build.
Privately-held Excelerate will become the eighth company
awaiting approval from the Department of Energy to ship cheap
U.S. natural gas to higher-priced markets across the globe.
Record domestic gas production from newly developed shale
deposits has pushed prices far below levels in Europe and Asia,
reversing a rush to import LNG into projects to export the gas
over the last five years.
The Obama administration said on Monday that it does not
oppose LNG export, though it will depend on an official analysis
to guide its decision on whether to allow more gas projects to
proceed. Only Cheniere Energy has so far been granted
license to sell gas to major buyers, like Chin a, wh ich do not
have free trade pacts with the United States.
The plans, if all were approved, could together export about
16 percent of U.S. daily production, raising concern from
consumer groups and politicians about the effect that exporting
might have on domestic prices.
LNG is natural gas cooled to a liquid for transport
overseas.
MOORED VESSEL IN LAVACA BAY
The plan announced by Excelerate, which is 50-percent owned
by German utility RWE, would include a liquefaction
vessel parked in Lavaca Bay that will cool natural gas delivered
from the South Texas pipeline network and transfer it to other
LNG vessels for export.
Excelerate has a history of quickly completing LNG import
projects, which its website says take about 18 months to build
-- though export projects are more complex and generally take
longer.
The company said engineering and design for Lavaca LNG was
in an advanced phase and it was in talks with potential buyers,
natural gas suppliers and investors.
Other proposed U.S. LNG projects have received strong
interest from importers across the globe as U.S. gas prices sink
to 10-year lows. U.S. prices are at $2 per million British
thermal units, while Asian LNG prices are at four-year highs
around $18.
Cheniere Energy, which is about to start construction on its
LNG plant in Sabine Pass, Louisiana, has already signed firm
supply deals with buyers in Spain, Britain, India and South
Korea.
Excelerate said it expects to file for an environmental
permit from the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
immediately. FERC has already approved the Port Lavaca location
as an LNG import facility, which Excelerate said should
facilitate its permitting process.
The company will also need approval from the Department of
Energy which is closely considering U.S. LNG projects and their
potential affect on prices at home.
(Reporting By Scott DiSavino and Edward McAllister in New York
and Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maureen Bavdek and
Marguerita Choy)