June 4 Excellon Resources Inc said on Monday Chief Executive Jeremy Wyeth resigned from the company to pursue other interests.
The Toronto-based silver miner named executive chairman Peter Crossgrove interim CEO.
(Reporting By Euan Rocha; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
