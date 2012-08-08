BRIEF-EDF board backs capital increase of 4 billion by end Q1 2017
* Board of directors approve capital increase of about 4 billion euros ($4.24 billion)
Aug 8 Silver miner Excellon Resources Inc declared force majeure on concentrate delivery contracts in Mexico due to a month-long blockade by members of a local land cooperative at its La Platosa mine.
Force majeure is a contract clause that allows a company to miss shipments due to circumstances beyond its control.
The delivery contracts were with Consorcio Minero De Mexico Cormin Mex, S.A. DE C.V.
The mine will remain under care and maintenance during the blockade, the company said in a statement.
Shares of Excellon, which has a market value of $133.8 million, closed at 48.5 Canadian cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 13 Argentina's civil aviation authority approved on Monday 135 new routes for five airlines looking to start operating in Latin America's No. 3 economy at more competitive prices.