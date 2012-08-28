Aug 28 Drybulk shipper Excel Maritime Carriers
Ltd reported a quarterly loss slightly bigger than Wall
Street expectations on lower freight rates.
Dry bulk freight rates, which crashed after the global
economic downturn, continue to remain under pressure due to an
oversupply of vessels and weak demand.
The company's second-quarter loss widened to $33.4 million,
or 37 per cents share, from $16 million, or 19 cents per share,
a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, it incurred a loss of 41 cents per
share.
The company, with a fleet of 40 vessels used for transport
of cargoes like iron ore, coal and grains, saw its voyage
revenue fall 31 percent to $63.1 million.
Analysts expected a loss of 40 cents per share on revenue of
$56 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which transports commodities such as coal, iron
ore and grain, had in March reached an agreement with its
lenders to defer payments of up to $100 million.
Greece-based Excel's shares, which have fallen 64 percent so
far in the year, closed at 55 cents on Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.