* Foreign ownership limits may stay through June-bourse
* Trading on new SME market to begin by year-end
* T-bill trading limited since December launch
By Regan Doherty
DOHA, Jan 25 Foreign ownership limits in
Qatar, a key issue in the Gulf state's potential upgrade by
index compiler MSCI, are likely to remain at 25 percent through
June, the bourse's chief executive officer said on Wednesday.
"I wouldn't expect news on any changes by June," Qatar
Exchange Chief Executive Officer Andre Went told reporters on
the sidelines of an event in the Qatari capital Doha.
MSCI has delayed until June a decision on whether it will
upgrade Qatar and the UAE from frontier market to emerging
market status, a move that would boost liquidity on local
markets.
Foreign ownership restrictions have been a central worry for
MSCI, with Qatar limiting stocks to maximum 25 percent foreign
ownership.
Trading in Qatar Exchange's newly-launched junior market
will likely begin by the end of the year, Went said. The
exchange announced in May it would set up a secondary market for
small to medium-sized businesses to help them access funding and
provide investors more choice.
"We expect it to materialize by the end of the year, when we
have a reasonable number of companies, anywhere from five to
10," he said.
"It's now up to the companies to engage in the IPO process.
A number of companies have indicated interest. The IPO pipeline
is there, and we've seen healthy interest."
On the other hand, activity in Qatari Treasury bills has
been limited since they began trading on the Gulf state's bourse
in late December, one banking source said.
"There has been very little activity. The whole idea was not
to start with a big bang, but to create a benchmark for the
local market," the Doha-based banker said, declining to be
identified.
"When they introduce bonds, momentum will pick up over the
longer term."
Qatar has been preparing to deepen its debt market for many
months, but has proceeded cautiously. In March, Went said the
bourse was considering whether to allow trading of bonds by the
second quarter of last year, and would start with trading of
government debt before slowly moving to corporate bonds.
The addition of T-bills is seen as likely to add depth to
currently very limited local debt capital markets, providing
additional instruments for banks and other institutions to
invest in.
"T-bills target a very specific investor market," Went said,
declining to comment on which debt instruments the exchange
would issue next.
Since May the central bank in Qatar, the world's largest
liquefied natural gas exporter, has been issuing about 2 billion
riyals ($550 million) worth of T-bills monthly with maturities
ranging from three to nine months, to drain excess funds from
the banking system and help create a domestic yield curve.
(Reporting by Regan Doherty, Editing by Dinesh Nair and Mark
Potter)